 What's Trending in Real Estate, December 2023
By: Eddy Goldberg

It’s been a rough-and-tumble year for commercial real estate. Here are some items looking back at 2023, ahead to 2024, and at what’s happening right now.

Investor Appetite for Retail Real Estate Is Heating Up Again

The Office Market Had It Hard in 2023. Next Year Looks Worse.

Net Lease Outlook: What to Expect in 2024

2024 Forecast: CRE Values To Plummet by $480 Billion Following 2023’s $590 Billion Loss

Trepp: CMBS Delinquency Rate Dips in November, But Office Delinquency Rate Tops 6%

Hybrid Work Shift Leaves Office Buildings Empty with Few Easy Options

How Calgary Is Converting Empty Office Buildings into Housing

WeWork: What Does Its Fall Indicate About the Co-working Business Model?

Report: 52% of Companies Requiring Employees in the Office 1 to 4 Days a Week

“Coffee Badging”: When Employees Check in at the Office, Then Go Home To Work

Despite Tough Times, Commercial Property Pros Find Reasons To Be Thankful

Financial Stability Oversight Council Says CRE Is a Big Financial Risk

Small Business Optimism Plummets Amid Growing Economic Uncertainty

Some Optimistic Capital Market Predictions for 2024

Published: December 21st, 2023

