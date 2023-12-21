What's Trending in Real Estate, December 2023
It’s been a rough-and-tumble year for commercial real estate. Here are some items looking back at 2023, ahead to 2024, and at what’s happening right now.
Investor Appetite for Retail Real Estate Is Heating Up Again
The Office Market Had It Hard in 2023. Next Year Looks Worse.
Net Lease Outlook: What to Expect in 2024
2024 Forecast: CRE Values To Plummet by $480 Billion Following 2023’s $590 Billion Loss
Trepp: CMBS Delinquency Rate Dips in November, But Office Delinquency Rate Tops 6%
Hybrid Work Shift Leaves Office Buildings Empty with Few Easy Options
How Calgary Is Converting Empty Office Buildings into Housing
WeWork: What Does Its Fall Indicate About the Co-working Business Model?
Report: 52% of Companies Requiring Employees in the Office 1 to 4 Days a Week
“Coffee Badging”: When Employees Check in at the Office, Then Go Home To Work
Despite Tough Times, Commercial Property Pros Find Reasons To Be Thankful
Financial Stability Oversight Council Says CRE Is a Big Financial Risk
Small Business Optimism Plummets Amid Growing Economic Uncertainty
Some Optimistic Capital Market Predictions for 2024
