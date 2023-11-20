What's Trending in Real Estate, November 2023
The Big Picture: 10 Global Trends To Watch in 2024
Commercial Real Estate: Construction Loans Decline as Lenders Continue To Cut Back
CRE in 2023: Lenders Issue Record Number of Foreclosure Notices for High-Risk Property Loans
CMBS Delinquency Rate Moves Higher Again in October 2023, Hits New Post-Covid Peak
Food Halls: Suburban Growth from Hybrid Work Means New Opportunities for Franchise Brands
Strip Malls: Competition for Prime Retail Sites Heats Up
Return to Office: Tougher RTO Policies Are No Remedy for Half-Empty Buildings
Converting Empty Offices to Apartments Runs into Challenges
WeWork, Once Valued at $47 Billion, Files for Bankruptcy
Adam Neumann Wounded WeWork. An Office Market Bust Finished It Off
WeWork Flopped. Have Flexible Offices?
Published: November 20th, 2023
