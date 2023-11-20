 What's Trending in Real Estate, November 2023
By: Eddy Goldberg

The Big Picture: 10 Global Trends To Watch in 2024

Commercial Real Estate: Construction Loans Decline as Lenders Continue To Cut Back

CRE in 2023: Lenders Issue Record Number of Foreclosure Notices for High-Risk Property Loans

CMBS Delinquency Rate Moves Higher Again in October 2023, Hits New Post-Covid Peak

Food Halls: Suburban Growth from Hybrid Work Means New Opportunities for Franchise Brands

Strip Malls: Competition for Prime Retail Sites Heats Up

Return to Office: Tougher RTO Policies Are No Remedy for Half-Empty Buildings

Converting Empty Offices to Apartments Runs into Challenges

WeWork, Once Valued at $47 Billion, Files for Bankruptcy

Adam Neumann Wounded WeWork. An Office Market Bust Finished It Off

WeWork Flopped. Have Flexible Offices?

Published: November 20th, 2023

