Why Your Hiring Process Is Broken and How To Fix It

Recession fears continue to loom, yet the economy’s current state is not stopping people from leaving the workforce. The aftermath of the pandemic has resulted in people on a mission to find jobs that allow more freedom and stronger work/life balance, whether that be hybrid work models or flexible work hours.

According to a survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals, 48 percent of U.S. hiring managers say their company is experiencing increased turnover, up from 44 percent in late 2021. Today’s workforce is continuing to evolve with many of the current employment trends becoming prominent concerns for companies that aren’t keeping pace. With employee departures and struggles to fill job positions continuing to plague the workforce, it’s time for decision makers to take a step back to reevaluate their hiring process. An effective hiring process can’t be rushed, which is why companies must do their due diligence when recruiting, or outsource recruitment to staffing professionals who can manage the hiring process for them.

Why your hiring process is broken

In a recession, hiring is the first thing to stop. The problem in today’s workforce is that the pool of candidates is already limited. Many workplaces are understaffed and desperate to fill positions, with 27 percent of hiring managers struggling to fill openings, according to a survey we conducted. For many employers, this results in a speedier interview and onboarding process. An expedited interview process often lacks the proper vetting needed to hire the best candidates, and instead leads to employers hiring underqualified candidates as a quick fix to their staffing needs.

Workforce trends like quiet quitting and quiet firing are key indicators that your hiring process may be broken, and that you aren’t thoroughly vetting your clients before hiring. The act of quiet quitting can be identified when employees are doing the bare minimum and pulling back from the duties of their roles. Similarly, quiet firing is when a manager slowly minimizes the duties of an employee’s role rather than outright firing them. Naturally, every employee won’t be a perfect fit, but if employee engagement is something that seems to be lacking, this is a tell-tale sign that it’s time to reevaluate your hiring process.

Another trend we’ve identified as a concern among business organizations is employee retention, a vital component to a company’s health. Companies that find themselves frequently reopening positions must understand what is causing poor retention. (Not to mention that an abundance of poor-performing employees is a sign that the hiring manager isn’t doing their due diligence when recruiting.)

So where do we go from here? A strong hiring process will seek out employees with the right qualifications and background that fit the needs of the open role. Simultaneously, the hiring process should accurately disclose the expectations for this role, along with the company culture. Employees who are persuaded with exciting perks that later come to be disappointed with the reality of the company will lead to that employee leaving to find something better. In today’s workforce, job listings are endless, and most employees won’t hesitate to jump ship if the reality isn’t meeting their expectations.

How to fix your hiring process

First, you must acknowledge there is a problem. Challenges with pooling candidates or retaining employees are easy ways to spot a broken hiring process.

Despite the current competitive landscape of the job market, employers must continue to thoroughly scout candidates to ensure the opportunity is the best fit for all involved. Employers desperate to fill positions may rush the vetting process. And a rushed vetting process often leads to hiring the wrong people. Not a great investment.

Simultaneously, a smaller workforce slows down hiring, which results in current employees having to adapt to their smaller work environment and take on more responsibility. Companies that are understaffed and desperate to hire may find themselves increasing their current employees’ workload in the meantime, resulting in burnout, and inevitably even more turnover. To fix your hiring process, you must identify your company’s current employment gaps and the roles your company needs to fill. Have a good grasp of the requirements of these roles, and from there you can begin seeking the talent needed to fill those gaps.

With more job listings than candidates, job seekers have a plethora of options when choosing where to apply. Nowadays, it isn’t only money that’s encouraging job seekers to move to the next opportunity. Companies that are finding it difficult to attract and retain employees should reevaluate their culture. A pay raise isn’t enough for employees to stick around. Employees are looking for other perks, such as work-life balance, work-from-home flexibility, growth opportunities, and the proper training in place to help them succeed and grow in their role.

Employers likely will not be able to retain their best talent if they aren’t offering a strong and competitive company culture. And in today’s workforce, when recruiting is already a challenge, it’s especially crucial to provide the proper benefits to meet the needs of your top talent and stand out among your competition. While employers can’t stop people from leaving, they can provide the best culture possible to make them want to stay.

Why to consider working with a staffing firm

If your hiring process is broken, it might be time to outsource the experts. Staffing firms can help weed out underqualified candidates and introduce you to the strongest candidates, while you remain focused on your daily responsibilities. The right staffing firm will have a solid understanding of you, your company, and your company’s needs and will line up candidates who are the best fit to fill any gaps in the workplace.

When working with a staffing firm, alignment is key. A good staffing firm will always align with their client’s needs and ensure that the hiring process is both efficient and effective. By working with a staffing firm, companies not only can know they’ll have a new member joining the team as soon as possible, but also feel more confident that they’re hiring the right person for the job.

At the end of the day, if your hiring process is broken, don’t panic. Take the time to identify the key areas that have resulted in a broken hiring process, such as rushed interview processes or insufficient training. Then put in the work to fix it. If you aren’t sure how to fix your hiring process, or simply don’t have the time to fix it, don’t be afraid to outsource help from professionals.

Stephanie Miller is Director of Talent Acquisition and Retention at Express Employment Professionals, where she oversees operational planning, development, and execution of recruiting and retention of associates across the organization. She is a Certified PHR (Professional in Human Resources) and SHRM-CP (Certified Professional) with extensive knowledge of all labor laws, recruiting, and retention. Contact her at Stephanie.miller1@expresspros.com or 405-840-5000 x4208.