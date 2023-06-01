Women at Work - Leading the Post-Pandemic Recovery & Best Places To Work

A Record Share of Prime-Age U.S. Women Are Now in the Workforce

More U.S. women are working than ever before, reversing the pandemic slump that saw millions of American women lose their jobs or leave the workforce voluntarily to care for their family and friends, according to a recent article from Bloomberg News. “Companies have more women on their payrolls than ever before, in part because of a steady rise in the share of women ages 25 to 54 who are employed or searching for work. The participation rate for that group climbed to a record high of 77.5% in April, surpassing a peak reached in 2000, according to government data going back to the 1940s,” Bloomberg reported. “We have gotten back to the best that women had ever done historically,” said Kathryn Anne Edwards, a labor economist quoted in the article. Also interviewed was Tamara Atkinson, who heads up the workforce development board in the Austin area. She said that an abundance of jobs and better pay has helped to bring more women into the workforce. “A second reason we’re seeing more women participating is, frankly, necessity,” she said. For more on this, see the article here.

Newsweek Names “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023”

Newsweek, in collaboration with data firm Plant-A Insights Group, has released a list of 600 U.S. companies that it named as the country’s best places for women to work. The survey asked more than 37,000 female employees to determine which companies ranked the highest on criteria including compensation and benefits, work-life balance, and proactive management of a diverse workforce. Introducing the results, Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper wrote:

“As a society, we have made great strides in promoting gender equality and breaking down gender barriers. I doubt that I would be in this role if women at Newsweek in the ‘70s hadn’t sued—twice—to ensure they were offered the same opportunities as men. But women still face unique challenges in the workplace. These challenges can range from unequal pay and a lack of representation in leadership positions, to discrimination and sexual harassment.”

She continued, “One of the most persistent challenges is the wage gap. This disparity is even greater for women of color, who face a double burden of race and gender discrimination. Additionally, women are underrepresented in many industries, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, where they make up only a small percentage of employees.”

Ranking the 600 companies by what Newsweek calls it “Equality Score” showed plenty of winners in the franchise space, including many restaurants, as well as hotels, nonfood retail, child care, and service brands. For a complete list, go here.