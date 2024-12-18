Zendesk Customer Experience Report Shows Consumers Seek Personalized AI Interaction

Zendesk, a company that provides AI solutions to optimize customer experience, recently released its seventh annual report highlighting customer service AI trends for 2025.

The report indicates a shift in consumer expectations of AI interactions that feel more humanized, personalized, and engaging. It also reveals a growing divide between companies that embrace AI, termed “CX Trendsetters,” and those that lag behind in traditional approaches.

Zendesk reports that businesses that integrate AI with a focus on empathy and personalization are gaining a strong advantage, building trust, and boosting customer retention. CX Trendsetters experience 33 percent higher customer acquisition rates, 22 percent higher customer retention rates, and 49 percent higher cross-sell revenue, proving a thoughtful approach to AI can create memorable and meaningful customer experiences and also improve a company’s bottom line.

The report identified five critical trends that will shape the future of customer service, underscoring the value of human-centric AI on customer loyalty and how it has become a strategic edge for companies.

1. Autonomous service accelerates with AI copilots

Companies are embracing AI copilots, which are tools that support agents by managing routine tasks and enhancing efficiency, as they increasingly use autonomous service models. Seventy-three percent of survey respondents believe that having an AI copilot would help them do their job better, freeing them up to handle more complex issues. While three quarters of CX leaders expect 80% of customer interactions to be resolved without human intervention in the next few years, they are entrusted with the responsibility to protect their customers’ data with AI solutions that prioritize reliability and security.

2. Human-like AI agents increases consumer confidence

Next year consumers will want AI that goes beyond efficiency and feels genuinely human. With 64 percent of consumers saying they are more likely to trust AI agents that have traits like friendliness and empathy, companies are prioritizing AI that is engaging, relatable, and authentic.

Customer experience leaders who invest in human-like AI report a significant boost in customer satisfaction and loyalty. By using AI that feature personality and warmth, companies are better positioned to meet rising expectations, differentiate themselves from competitors, and build lasting relationships with customers.

3. Personal AI assistants shape the future of customer interactions

With the increased use of personal AI assistants like Siri and Alexa, consumers also expect assistant-driven experiences in customer service. Sixty-seven percent of consumers are ready to pass along tasks like tracking orders and receiving personalized recommendations to AI, creating an opportunity for companies to embrace assistant-first experiences.

By designing seamless interactions where AI handles routine requests, companies are able to assign human staff members to focus on high-impact areas. With consumers increasingly expecting instant service through AI assistants, companies that prioritize these tools will deliver a more efficient, responsive experience that today’s customers demand.

4. Voice AI is becoming the preferred channel for complex issues

With the advancement in Voice AI technology, customers are increasingly able to communicate their needs through voice, even for complex issues. Half of consumers have already engaged with Voice AI and want to use this technology for its ability to have natural and conversational interactions.

Voice AI gives consumers the feeling of being heard across multiple platforms, including phone, messaging, and in-app interaction. This capability is especially valuable in handling specialized inquiries, as Voice AI provides a more seamless experience for users seeking efficient yet personal support. Ninety percent of Trendsetters recognize it as the next evolution in customer communication.

5. Personalization redefines customer loyalty

Personalized service is now an important feature of customer loyalty, with 61 percent of consumers expecting AI-driven interactions that feel tailored to them. As their expectations for great service increase, consumers have increasingly low patience for negative experiences, Sixty-three percent of respondents said they were willing to switch to a competitor due to just one bad experience – a trend that grew by nine percent over the previous year.

As customer experience leaders focus on personalization in AI to deepen customer relationships, loyalty is becoming the top quality for many brands. Through personalized recommendations and tailored responses, AI presents companies the opportunity to create unique, meaningful experiences that meet and exceed customer expectations. Fifty-six percent of companies seen as Trendsetters are prioritizing using AI to personalize the customer experience.

The methodology of the survey and the full downloadable Zendesk report can be found HERE.