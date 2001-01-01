Craveworthy Brands Franchise Opportunity
Savor Success With Craveworthy Brands
Craveworthy Brands is a hospitality-first company with a portfolio of unique, engaging, and scalable brands dedicated to delivering truly CRAVEABLE food and guest experiences.
Our Mission
Craveworthy Brands is on a mission to build and invigorate new, emerging and mid-level brands transforming them into high growth, high performing multi-unit franchise locations recognized across the country. Through our innovative shared resource model, we create remarkable value for consumers and restaurant operators.
Our Brands
We partner with new and emerging brands or the mid-level brands that round out our portfolio and give our franchisees more options to grow in their existing territiories.
Genghis Grill
At Genghis Grill, we consider ourselves the Bowl Experts, and we challenge our guests to GO BOWL(D)! Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the nation's leading create-your-own bowl concept, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests are invited to create their perfect bowl from over 80+ premium proteins, signature spices & sauces and hand-cut veggies. Genghis Grill also offers a wide variety of Chef-curated bowls, for the guest that prefers to let the Chefs make all the decisions, has options for every type of eater and dietary lifestyle and features popular cuisine from all around the world.
Wing It On!
Launched in 2011- Wing It On! is an elevated QSR brand that serves authentic, award-winning, Buffalo chicken wings, tenders, dumplings, and sandwiches along with our customizable Fry Away! fries and unique sides like Loaded Street Corn & Smokin' Ranch Slaw. Our wings are always fresh, never frozen and our tenders & sandwiches are hand-battered to order. Rooted in authenticity; our Buffalo sauces, extra chunky Blue Cheese and Buttermilk Ranch are prepared fresh in-store daily and are at the core of what keeps WIO's legions of fans coming back for more!
The Budlong
Welcome to The Budlong, a Nashville Hot Chicken Joint. Our Hot Fried Chicken is enjoyably spicy, deliciously crispy & firmly Southern-rooted. The Budlong crew use locally sourced, anti-biotic & hormone free chickens - hand-breaded and fried-to-order from our own top-secret recipe. Each Budlong plate is served atop buttered Texas toast, with house-made Budlong pickles. The Budlong serves a variety of made-to-order (and plentiful) chicken sandwiches, available in both breast and thigh (our personal favorite, trust us..), 5 hot sauces ranging from mild to berserk!!!, tenders and salads. Sides are made-from-scratch daily - including buttermilk biscuits, creamy mac 'n' cheese and scratch-made farm slaw - better than your Southern mother's recipe, we get told a lot. And save room for some homemade banana pudding for dessert.
