 Flip Cheap Houses Business Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Flip Cheap Houses Business Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $30,000

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

COVID & the Impending RECESSION = Roughly 11 million houses hit the market for pennies on the dollar! Now is the best time to invest since the housing crash of 2008 which created more millionaires than any other time in History Now YOU have a chance to do the same - Investing Only $18,750 can Guarantee YOU $100K/Yr - Claim your Exclusive Territory!

Benefits

  • A Rated Company
  • Learn how to flip houses with no financial risk
  • One-On-One Training for 12 months with professional real estate investor
  • Thousands of motivated seller leads for 12 months
  • $18,750 start up capital needed to be guaranteed $100,000 pay out
  • Work From Home/Flexible Schedule
  • No Employees
  • No equipment to buy/No inventory
  • Rated #1 Home Based Business 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021
Add to Request List

Request Information

Looking for more information about Flip Cheap Houses? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Flip Cheap Houses so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters