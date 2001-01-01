LunchboxWax Franchise Opportunity

At LunchboxWax, we make it our mission to help people achieve smooth skin and beautiful brows in mere minutes. We are a full-service, speed-waxing salon that caters to both men and women who are selective when it comes to personal care. We offer a range of services to address any hair removal needs; from brows to bottoms, cheeks to chest, we help our guests get smooth — and stay that way for weeks. Because waxing is all we do, our carefully selected and expertly-trained waxologists are masters of their craft. For guests, this translates to unparalleled services in a one-of-a-kind setting. For Franchise Owners, it means high employee retention, loyal, and happy clientele and strong financial returns. Our cheeky nature sets us apart from everyone else. We attract individuals who love us for keeping it real when it comes to keeping it smooth. At the core of everything we do, we are a culture-based business; head-strong, heart-filled and hand-crafted. It’s what brings us together, enhances our strengths and compels us to grow. From franchisees to waxologists, we provide the training, support and ongoing mentorship needed for success from a team of the most driven, purposeful and straight-up awe-inspiring people around. We truly believe that we have built an organization where social responsibility and bottom-line driven business models coexist - where we’ve perfected every detail making this a highly profitable yet scalable opportunity. Business Features: Culture-Based: Beautiful. Collaborative. Purposeful. Everything we do is purposeful – operating to create the ultimate salon experience for clients and a positive environment for employees. We work together with our franchise partners to make each other smarter and more successful. We support each other and extend this authentic, genuine sense of unity to everyone.

Passionate and experienced building teams

Strong communication skills

Dedicated achievers motivated by strong profitability

Community oriented Franchisor Support: Training: Training and Development is our culture! We provide 5 separate training programs for each tier; Franchise Owner, Salon Director, Area Trainer, Manager and Waxologists. We provide comprehensive training by combining classroom and on the job training with online training through LunchboxWax University (LBU), which provides our Franchise Owners with all the tools and resources they need to build a strong foundation that assists with employee retention.

Add to Request List Added Request Information