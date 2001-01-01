Franchise Opportunity

Utilizing decades of experience and scale through the Neighborly Hub, our multi-brand portfolio provides franchise owners with distinct advantages like improved networking opportunities and customer referrals between brands in the same local market, ultimately creating value for franchise owners and customers alike.

The Neighborly Done Right Promise™ is a core component of putting customer service first by taking the stress out of home maintenance, having pride in the work that gets done, and promising to make things right. Additionally, the culture across the entire family of brands is embodied by the Neighborly Code of Values, which emphasizes the importance of fostering a set of ideals that guide the organization. These elements, while small to some, set Neighborly’s franchise owners apart from the competition.

Aire Serv, a Neighborly company, is the nation's leading heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services franchise with over 230 locations. Ranked #1 HVAC franchise by Entrepreneur in 2025. Learn More about franchising with Aire Serv.

Five Star Painting, a Neighborly company, is the nation's leading residential painting services franchise with over 240 locations. Recognized as a top Painting franchise by Entrepreneur in 2025. Learn More about franchising with Five Star Painting

Mr. Electric, a Neighborly company, is the nation's leading residential and commercial electrical services franchise with over 220 locations. Ranked #1 Electrical franchise by Entrepreneur in 2025. Learn more about franchising with Mr. Electric.

Mr. Electric, a Neighborly company, is the nation's leading residential and commercial electrical services franchise with over 220 locations. Ranked #1 Electrical franchise by Entrepreneur in 2025. Learn more about franchising with Mr. Handyman.

Mr. Rooter, a Neighborly company, is the nation's leading residential and commercial plumbing services franchise with over 230 locations. Ranked #1 Plumbing franchise by Entrepreneur in 2025. Learn More about franchising with Mr. Rooter.

Real Property Management, a Neighborly company, is the nation's leading property management services franchise with over 440 locations. Ranked #1 Property Management franchise by Entrepreneur in 2025. Learn More about franchising with Real Property Management.
Franchise Details:
Founded: 1981 Franchising Since: 1981
