Slim Chickens Opens Fifth Location in Arizona

July 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // Goodyear, Ariz. — Slim Chickens announced today the opening of its location in Goodyear, AZ. The new location marks the fifth Slim Chickens opening for AZ Slims Restaurants, LLC.

Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets.

“We’re excited to continue growing with passionate multi-unit operators like AZ Slims,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Their commitment to operational excellence and brand culture has made them incredible partners in our mission to bring high-quality chicken and Southern hospitality to communities throughout Arizona.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

SOURCE Slim Chickens

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.