TGI Fridays® Offers Free Meals to TSA and Air Traffic Control Workers During Government Shutdown

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS -- TGI Fridays® announced today that it will offer complimentary meals to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and air traffic control workers at TGI Fridays® locations during the government shutdown.

Available from October 9 until October 23*, TSA and air traffic control workers can receive one free meal per day from a specially curated menu featuring TGI Fridays® favorites, including the brand's signature Cheeseburger with fries, Chicken Fingers with fries, Crispy or Grilled Chicken Sandwich with fries, or Chicken Caesar Salad. Eligible workers must present valid employee identification to redeem the offer at any of the brand's locations, including traditional restaurant settings and non-traditional venues such as airports, with the exception of Atlanta airport locations that are running an independent offer for TSA employees.

"TSA and air traffic control workers keep our country moving, and we wanted to do our part to support them. Whether they're grabbing a meal at one of our airport locations during a shift or sitting down at a neighborhood Fridays® after a long day, we want them to know we appreciate them and we're here for them," said Ray Blanchette, CEO of TGI Fridays®. "At TGI Fridays®, we believe that nothing should stop people from being able to dine, connect, and celebrate—especially those who show up to serve our communities every single day."

The program is available all day, every day for the duration of the two-week period, while supplies last or until the shutdown is lifted*. At traditional TGI Fridays® restaurant locations, meals are available for guests to enjoy inside restaurants with valid ID. At airport locations, meals will be available for to-go orders only.

