CRISP & GREEN® launches “the seasonal edit” with returning fan favorites and fresh new flavors

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS – CRISP & GREEN® is welcoming the fall season with The Seasonal Edit – a curated collection of craveable, limited-time dishes that energize, fuel and excite. Available now, the new seasonal menu combines the nostalgia of popular recipes from the past with the thrill of new culinary innovations that are designed to inspire guests to savor every bite.

“Our newest menu reflects our larger commitment to staying ahead of what today’s guest wants – food that’s as exciting and delicious as it is healthy,” said Steele Smiley, Founder and Executive Chairman of CRISP & GREEN. “With a mix of fan favorites and innovative new creations, The Seasonal Edit reinforces our position as a brand that delivers flavor-forward and better-for-you dining experiences all day long.”

New to the lineup are two creations inspired by global and classic flavors: the Verde Chicken Grain Bowl, a Peruvian-inspired dish featuring quinoa, spinach, roasted chicken, roasted corn & poblano, avocado, roasted tomatoes, napa cabbage and pickled onion, tossed in a jalapeño lime vinaigrette and drizzled with Aji Verde, a spicy green sauce; and the Ranch Club Wrap, a protein-packed twist on a classic made with a low net carb tortilla filled with romaine, roasted chicken, crispy bacon, avocado, roasted tomatoes, white cheddar and creamy ranch dressing. To round out the collection, the brand is also bringing back the Apple Cider Agua Fresca, a lighter take on a beloved fall beverage.

Back by popular demand and featuring seasonal ingredients: the #SquashGoals Salad, a vibrant mix of kale, arugula and quinoa topped with maple-roasted butternut squash, crisp apples, roasted chicken, white cheddar and pecans, all tossed in an apple cider pumpkin seed dressing; and the Wild Child Grain Bowl, featuring wild rice, arugula, roasted chicken, roasted brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, creamy goat cheese and tangy balsamic vinaigrette.

“From maple-roasted squash and brussels sprouts to smoky poblano peppers and nutty wild rice, The Seasonal Edit caters to a shift in our guest’s desire for hearty, robust flavors going into fall,” said Chef Bill Fairbanks, Chief Culinary Officer at CRISP & GREEN. “Our goal is always to craft dishes that make healthy food craveable so we’re excited to launch a menu that delivers the warmth of comfort food while still fueling the pace of everyday life.”

SOURCE CRISP & GREEN®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.