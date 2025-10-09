The Peach Cobbler Factory Teams Up with Mike’s Hot Honey for a Sweet & Spicy Collaboration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 09, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- The Peach Cobbler Factory is turning up the heat in a delicious new partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey.

The collaboration introduces Mike’s Hot Honey as the perfect sweet-meets-heat drizzle across several Peach Cobbler Factory fan favorites, including:

Churros – golden, cinnamon-sugar perfection with a "swicy" twist.

Pudding Milkshake – creamy, dreamy, and now with a bold pop of flavor.

Ice Cream – hot and cold collide in a crave-worthy combo.

While these featured pairings are front and center, fans are encouraged to get creative because Mike’s Hot Honey truly tastes great on everything The Peach Cobbler Factory serves. From cobblers to cookies, it’s a drizzle that brings out a whole new flavor experience.

“We’re always looking for ways to surprise and delight our guests,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory. “Partnering with Mike’s Hot Honey gives us the chance to elevate our desserts with a flavor that’s both unexpected and unforgettable. It’s the perfect blend of Southern comfort and a little kick.”

Mike’s Hot Honey, founded in Brooklyn and now a staple across the country, has become a go-to condiment for food lovers seeking just the right balance of sweet and heat. This collaboration showcases the brand’s versatility while bringing Peach Cobbler Factory fans a bold new way to enjoy their favorite desserts.

"The Peach Cobbler Factory has an amazing way of creating desserts that people love,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “That drizzle of our sweet heat pairs perfectly with their flavors and shows how versatile our hot honey can be across so many treats."

The Peach Cobbler Factory x Mike’s Hot Honey offerings are available now for a limited time at participating locations.

