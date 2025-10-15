PIRTEK USA Shatters Growth Records with 22 New Territories, 7 Openings in Q3

Nation’s Leading Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Service Franchise Expands into New Hampshire and Kansas, Climbs in Franchise Times Top 400

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – PIRTEK USA, the nation’s leading on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose service provider, achieved its strongest quarter to date in Q3 2025. The brand signed 22 new territories and opened seven new locations nationwide, extending its reach into New Hampshire and Kansas for the first time. PIRTEK now operates in 33 states and Puerto Rico, advancing toward its goal of serving all 50 states.

New PIRTEK openings this quarter include Leesburg (VA), Baton Rouge (LA), Royse City (TX), Dayton East (OH), North Charleston (SC), Kansas City (MO), and Overland Park (KS). Franchise agreements spanned coast-to-coast markets such as Charlotte, Richmond, Miami, Brownsville, Phoenix, Savannah, Cupertino, and Queens.

“This was a historic quarter for PIRTEK,” said Kim Gubera, CEO of PIRTEK USA. “Our record-breaking growth reflects both the strength of our franchise model and the essential role PIRTEK plays in keeping America’s industries moving. We're proud to welcome an incredible group of new owners into the PIRTEK family, including veterans, family-run teams, and experienced executives.”

Among PIRTEK’s newest owners is Ernani Ferrari, a former technology executive and entrepreneur, who will open PIRTEK Manchester, marking the brand’s debut in New Hampshire. Ferrari was drawn to PIRTEK’s essential, B2B model and sees the brand as a strong opportunity to build a lasting business aligned with America’s industrial growth.

“PIRTEK stood out as a proven and scalable business model,” said Ferrari. “I saw firsthand the demand for reliable hose solutions in industry, and I knew PIRTEK was a perfect opportunity to combine my experience with a system that supports long-term growth.”

PIRTEK also celebrated a rise in national recognition, climbing to No. 109 on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, up 12 spots from last year. As the brand looks ahead to Q4, PIRTEK remains focused on strategic expansion with a goal of closing the gap toward all 50 states in 2026.

PIRTEK provides unmatched hose service through its 1-hour ETA and 24/7/365 on-site emergency service. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training, marketing support, and a turnkey system designed to help entrepreneurs from any background succeed.

To learn more about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit www.pirtekusafranchise.com.

About Pirtek USA

PIRTEK USA provides the fastest hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance and replacement services through on-site mobile and service centers. The brand has more than 500 franchise locations in 24 countries around the world, with more than 175 located in the U.S. PIRTEK has a 1-hour ETA for on-site hose service, is available 24/7/365, and is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for customers to leave their job sites or facilities to locate new hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as hydraulic fittings. WE’LL KEEP YOU OPERATING® For more information, visit https://www.pirtekusa.com/ or follow us at @PIRTEKUSA on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Danny Stewart

847.945.1300 ext. 266

[email protected]

