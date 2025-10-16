Proforma Celebrates 40th Anniversaries, a New Senior Vice President, and a Culture that Sparks Long-Term Loyalty

October 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma is proud to celebrate a season of team milestones that reflect its unwavering commitment to people, purpose, and progress. From decades-long anniversaries to the return of a valued leader, Proforma is honoring the legacy and loyalty of its team while continuing to build for the future.

This year marks two incredible anniversaries. In July, Dave Cantillon celebrated 40 years in Proforma’s accounting department, and this coming February, John Campbell will celebrate 40 years with Proforma’s Business Development team.

“Dave and John are key drivers of Proforma’s success,” said Vera Muzzillo, CEO of Proforma. “Their dedication, consistency, and leadership over four decades have not only shaped our company but set a standard for excellence across the Proforma network. We are honored to celebrate them and grateful for the legacy they continue to build.”

“When I started with Proforma 40 years ago, I never imagined how deeply connected I’d become to the people, the mission, and the work we do every day,” said John Campbell, Senior Business Advisor at Proforma. “I’ve had the opportunity to grow alongside this company, build lasting relationships, and help shape something that truly matters. It’s been an incredible journey—and I’m just as energized today as I was on day one.”

Welcoming Back a Familiar Face: Michael Roney Named Senior Vice President

Proforma also welcomes back a key leader, Michael Roney, as its new Senior Vice President—a returning employee who exemplifies the value of growth, innovation, and return.

Michael previously served in a leadership role within Proforma’s technology team before departing to pursue an entrepreneurial endeavor and launch a successful mobile app startup. He developed the platform behind Scout, a groundbreaking software that now tracks over 12,000 products daily and has delivered more than $1.2 million in savings to users.

“After spending years at Proforma, I realized that the only way to fully understand the entrepreneurial experience was to live it,” said Michael Roney, Senior Vice President at Proforma. “Building Scout gave me access to insights and understandings which I will forever carry with me. But there’s truly no place like home, and I am thoroughly excited to apply the lessons learned to further the Proforma community in every way I can."

Michael’s return marks the 20th current employee who has left and later rejoined Proforma—underscoring the value the company places on relationships, adaptability, and long-term growth.

“Returning employees bring something truly unique to the table,” said Kathy Mayo, Vice President of Human Resources. “They understand our culture, know the industry, and return with fresh insight and energy. Michael is a perfect example of how stepping away can strengthen a person’s contributions when they come back.”

A Culture that Brings People Back—and Keeps Them

Whether it’s employees who have stayed for 40 years or those who have returned after time away, one thing is clear: Proforma’s culture creates lasting connections.

“At Proforma, our commitment to culture is a commitment to people,” said Doug Kordel, President and Chief Legal Officer of Proforma. “We know that careers aren’t always linear—people grow, change, and explore. But we’ve built a workplace where they want to return. That kind of loyalty can’t be manufactured; it’s earned through trust, support, and shared success.”

By fostering a culture that values personal fulfillment, professional development, and strong relationships, Proforma continues to build a Network where people feel seen, supported, and inspired—no matter where their journey takes them.

