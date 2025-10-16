Wings Etc. Goes Deep with New Big Flavor Dipper™ — Introduces Parmesan-Garlic Ranch

October 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is taking the plunge and expanding its offer on the Big Flavor Dipper™, a new 5.5-ounce wide-mouth cup giving guests a chance to “dip deep” into any of Wings Etc.’s 22 flavorful sauces or dips.

During the promotion, every hand-breaded chicken sandwich order includes a free Big Flavor Dipper, with a choice of dip, allowing guests to customize their “Big Flavor” experience. As part of the promotion, Wings Etc. is featuring a new, limited-time dipping sauce: Parmesan-Garlic Ranch.

Wings Etc. began testing the Big Flavor Dipper on July 14 at locations in Cape Girardeau, Dexter and Jackson, Missouri, as well as in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

The “Free Big Flavor Dipper with any Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich” offer will be available systemwide starting October 28. As a stand-alone purchase, the Wings Etc. 5.5-ounce Big Flavor Dipper is available for $2.99.

“During tests of the Big Flavor Dipper, our guests were delighted with an up-sized option for customizing their ‘Big Flavor’ Wings Etc. experience,” said Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann. “We also received high marks from guests who tried our new Parmesan-Garlic Ranch dip. We believe our rollout to the Wings Etc. system will yield similar results while reinforcing our position as a ‘big-flavor-focused’ brand.”

Wings Etc. debuted hand-breaded chicken sandwiches systemwide in May; the category is already returning double-digit growth.

The offer answers consumers’ continued demand for hand-breaded chicken and unique, bold flavor combinations. It’s the latest addition to Wings Etc.’s ever-growing Big Flavor menu and a fresh opportunity for personalization from the brand.

SOURCE Wings Etc. Grill & Pub

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.