Wireless Zone Enters New Era with the Appointment of Al Pellecchia as Executive Vice President

October 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // FISHERS, IN – Wireless Zone® has appointed an executive vice president from within its franchise system, longtime franchisee, Al Pellecchia.

About Al Pellecchia:

Born and raised in the greater Boston area, Pellecchia started selling phones while he was in college and found immediate success. This garnered the attention of an independent mobile retailer that hired Pellecchia to run multiple locations.

Utilizing the connections he built within the industry, he went on to work for brands such as AT&T, Nextel and Sprint, serving as his own agent. Pellecchia was also an entrepreneur, owning mobile retail stores across six states.

Eventually, he made his way back to the very location that started his career – a Verizon kiosk in a local mall. By leaning into customer service, he grew his reputation within the brand and he opened more doors.

Pellecchia joined the Wireless Zone network as a franchisee in 2009, ultimately owning 12 stores with three more in development. Now, he’s stepped into the role of executive vice president.

“When I learned about this role, I was excited as I have great relationships with the owners and know that the strength of a brand comes from the people behind it,” shared Pellecchia. “Having worked alongside them for many years, I genuinely care about our franchisees and want to see them succeed. The power of a franchise system is unmatched, and I’m ready to take us to the next level.”

Looking toward the future, Pellechia has specific goals in place. Having already restructured managerial roles to allow for more frequent store visits, Wireless Zone has seen higher employee engagement and stronger sales. Additionally, Pellechia aims to increase efficiency through automation, help field leaders identify areas for improvement, and further educate the frontlines on all services to ensure they’re being utilized.

Wireless Zone LLC operates under parent company Round Room LLC, a holding company of emerging technologies and businesses in the wireless space.

“Al has always been a great leader and representative of Wireless Zone, and his deep knowledge of the industry is a huge asset,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO at Round Room.

