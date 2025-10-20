Cousins Maine Lobster signs new agreements for New Mexico, Texas and Arizona

October 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW MEXICO – Cousins Maine Lobster (CML) signed an agreement to bring four new trucks to New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona. This deal will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s Maine Lobster rolls, lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies.

Entrepreneurs and longtime friends Chris Wilson and Gary Andrews are leading the expansion, building on their recent launch in Lubbock, Texas, where the duo opened two trucks in the last year. Through their new development agreement, Wilson and Andrews will introduce Cousins Maine Lobster to New Mexico, with the first truck launching in Albuquerque in May 2026. A second truck will follow in Phoenix, Arizona, in August 2026, with two additional trucks slated to open in 2027 in El Paso, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona.

Wilson, a veteran restaurant operator with decades of industry experience, was first introduced to Cousins Maine Lobster when a Cousins Maine Lobster truck from Dallas visited his community. Partnering with Andrews, a longtime colleague, they opened in Lubbock, quickly building a loyal fan base” said Wilson. “It’s been an honor to grow the brand’s presence in West Texas, and we’re thrilled to bring Maine lobster and the hospitality Cousins is known for to Albuquerque, El Paso, Phoenix, and Tucson.”

“Chris and Gary have built incredible momentum in Lubbock by leading with passion and delivering a best-in-class experience,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “Their leadership in Lubbock sets the stage for growth in New Mexico and Arizona, and we’re eager to see them bring our Maine lobster experience to more guests across the region.”

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster



