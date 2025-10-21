Excitement is Brewing in Natchitoches with the Grand Opening of CC’s Coffee House in Super 1 Foods

October 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // NATCHITOCHES, La. – CC’s Coffee House is celebrating the successful grand opening of its newest drive-thru location in Natchitoches, which officially opened on October 15.

Led by Brookshire Grocery Company, this new CC’s Coffee House will bring exceptional coffee, handcrafted pastries, and the welcoming atmosphere that has made CC’s® a household name across Louisiana. Conveniently located inside the bustling Super 1 Foods, the new coffee house represents the seventh CC’s location in partnership with Brookshire Grocery Company.

“Bringing CC’s Coffee House to our Super 1 Foods in Natchitoches is something we’ve been eager to share with the community,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Company. “This marks our seventh CC’s location, and it’s rewarding to see how our partnership continues to grow. We can’t wait for our customers to enjoy the convenience of a great cup of coffee right inside their neighborhood Super 1 Foods.”

Founded in 1995 in New Orleans, CC’s Coffee House ensures guests receive unsurpassed quality in every cup andboasts a menu that celebrates both its signature beverages and diverse offerings. The standout favorite is the Mochasippi®, a beloved blended frozen treat that has captured the hearts of guests. At the same time, the Espresso No. 22®, a shaken espresso beverage topped with cream, is a fan favorite across the region. It's more than a drink—it's an experience that showcases CC’s commitment to coffee craftsmanship. Beyond coffee, the CC’s® offers a range of non-coffee beverages, including flavorful teas, sparkling energy and shaken refreshers.

“Brookshire Grocery Company has been an incredible partner to CC’s Coffee House, and the opening of the group’s seventh licensed coffee house is a true testament to their skill in providing the exceptional coffee experience our guests love and expect,” said Celton Hayden Jr., CEO of CC’s Coffee House. “Their commitment to the community and genuine hospitality are demonstrated in all they do. We’re confident this new coffee house will become another welcoming spot for the community to enjoy.”

