Replay Sports Cards Expands West to Colorado with New Shop Opening

October 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Replay Sports Cards (“Replay”) is officially bringing its signature blend of community and collecting to the Denver area with the opening of its first shop in Colorado. Located at The Stanley Marketplace the store opens its doors to the public in early December 2025, offering card enthusiasts a welcoming space to buy, sell, trade, and grade sports cards.

The opening of the new Denver area shop comes on the heels of the Replay team’s attendance at the Denver Card Show in August, where they collected over 500,000 trading cards through their Replay Gives Back initiative to donate to local underprivileged youth. The Replay team will return to the Denver Card Show October 24-26 to collect even more cards for Replay Gives Back, as well as opportunities for attendees to buy, sell, and trade cards.

“Denver is one of the country’s most passionate sports cities, and we’re thrilled to bring Replay Sports Cards here,” said Brent Schepel, Co-Founder of Replay. “From collectors of vintage legends to kids opening their first packs, our goal is to make this shop a true community hub for everyone who loves the hobby.”

Since its founding, Replay has been committed to creating a fun, approachable environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. With livestream breaks, card grading services, exclusive events, and a commitment to giving back to the communities they are in.

“The energy and excitement around sports cards continues to build, and we see Denver as the perfect home for Replay’s next chapter,” said Mike Martin, Co-Founder of Replay. “We’re putting ourselves at the center of a community that values both sports and culture – exactly the type of environment where Replay thrives.”

Replay’s leadership has emphasized that the new store will embody the company’s “collectors-first” philosophy, designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful.

“We founded Replay to modernize the local card shop experience, while keeping the heart of the hobby alive,” said Mike Weinberger, Co-Founder and President of Franchising for Replay. “Denver is a market where we can grow with the community, host events that bring collectors together, and continue inspiring the next generation to join in on the fun.”

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards

###

