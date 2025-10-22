UFC GYM® and UFC FIT® to Offer Specialty Self-Defense Seminars and Classes for National Bullying Prevention Month

By combining education with empowerment, UFC GYM® and UFC FIT® are creating safer, stronger communities where individuals of all ages can stand up for themselves and others.

October 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – In recognition of National Bullying Prevention Month, UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, will take a stand against bullying by offering seminars and self-defense classes designed to educate, empower and inspire confidence. Events will take place at participating UFC GYM® and UFC FIT® locations nationwide, exclusively on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Led by expert trainers, the seminars will provide a comprehensive overview of various forms of bullying, including verbal, physical and cyber, while providing practical strategies for prevention and intervention. Participants will also receive hands-on self-defense training that will enhance personal safety and build confidence and resilience in both youth and adults.

Beyond the speciality seminar, ongoing classes help members stay strong, brave and empowered all year long. Signature offerings include boxing, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu – each designed to build physical skill and mental toughness in and out of the gym.

For more information, please visit or call your local club. To find the nearest location, visit UFC GYM’s website at www.UFCGYM.com/Locations.

About UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 160 locations opened and 500 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, contact [email protected] or visit UFCGYMfranchise.com. For more information, please visit www.UFCGYM.com. Follow UFC GYM on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit www.UFC.com and follow UFC on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

