Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop Celebrates National Sandwich Day 2025 on Nov. 3 with Buy One, Get One Free Whole Sandwich Promotion

October 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.– Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop is celebrating National Sandwich Day 2025 on Monday, Nov. 3, with a special one-day-only promotion: buy one whole sandwich, get one whole sandwich free.

The promotion is available at Mr. Pickle’s locations across Arizona and California, exclusively to members of the Pickle Points program when ordering online or through the Mr. Pickle’s app. Pickle Points program members earn points every time they dine, which can be redeemed for free food, exclusive offers and special perks. New members who sign up for the Pickle Points program before or on Nov. 3 will also be eligible.

“It’s always a good day for a sandwich at Mr. Pickle’s, but National Sandwich Day is when we really get to go all out,” said Mike Nelson, chief executive officer of Mr. Pickle’s. “This November, we’re showing our thanks to the loyal ones who make our brand what it is with the ultimate deal.”

The National Sandwich Day 2025 promotion will feature Mr. Pickle’s signature hot and cold sandwiches, served on a variety of breads, including the brand’s fan-favorite Dutch Crunch – a freshly baked French roll covered in crunchy goodness. Mr. Pickle’s lineup of meats includes turkey, roast beef and pastrami, all sliced fresh in shops daily

“Every Mr. Pickle’s sandwich is made to order, and every menu item is made unique to the brand,” notes Nelson. “We partner with artisan bakers, regional farms and ranches to source our ingredients to make sure we deliver the quality that sandwich fans deserve. We don’t do cookie-cutter sandwiches.”

SOURCE Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop

###

