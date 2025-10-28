Houston TX Hot Chicken Adds Firepower To Franchise Team With New Director

October 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Houston TX Hot Chicken today announced the addition of Andie Smirl as Director of Franchise Sales.

Founded in 2021 by Edmond Barseghian, HHC has evolved from a local favorite into a hot chicken brand. In 2023, it entered into a partnership with Savory Fund, a Utah-based private equity firm that invests into emerging restaurant concepts.

“HHC has an incredibly devoted consumer following, which provides us with a unique opportunity to recreate that contagious energy within the franchisee community,” Smirl said.

Smirl brings nearly a decade of experience in franchise operations and development. She began her franchising journey at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, where she played a key role in supporting the brand’s expansion from the operations side before transitioning into development in 2016. In 2023, she joined Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa to gain cross-industry experience before returning to her restaurant roots — and to her true passion — by joining Houston TX Hot Chicken in 2025.

“Andie’s depth of experience and genuine passion for helping franchise partners succeed make her a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” said Brian Simowitz, President of Houston TX Hot Chicken. “We’re building something special at HHC — a brand with incredible food, an energized culture, and a franchise community that’s as fired up as our chicken. Andie’s leadership will help us take that to the next level.”

Known for its hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, soup, waffle shakes, and loaded fries, the unique eatery has seven signature sauces ranging from “No Spice” to “Honey Butter,” to “Liftoff” to “Houston, We Have a Problem!”

