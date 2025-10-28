Jersey Mike's Elects Fran Horowitz and Cheryl S. Miller to its Board of Directors

New directors bring global brand leadership and broad franchise experience to Jersey Mike's

MANASQUAN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Jersey Mike's Subs ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company"), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, today announced the appointment of Fran Horowitz and Cheryl S. Miller to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The new additions bring deep experience in global brand building, franchise management, and executive leadership to support the Company's continued momentum and growth initiatives.

Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike's, said: "I am pleased to welcome Fran and Cheryl to Jersey Mike's Board of Directors. Their leadership in global brand building and strategic advisory, along with their proven track records in driving performance, will be invaluable as we shape the next chapter of Jersey Mike's expansion across the U.S. and beyond."

Horowitz is the Chief Executive Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a role she has held since 2017, and serves on the company's Board of Directors and Executive Committee. She previously held leadership roles at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. as Brand President of Hollister and Chief Merchandising Officer for all the company's brands. With close to four decades of experience in retail, merchandising, and global business strategy, Horowitz has led iconic brands, advanced omnichannel and digital commerce initiatives, and provided expert guidance on corporate governance and board matters.

Horowitz said: "I'm energized to join Jersey Mike's Board of Directors at such an exciting time. The Company is at a pivotal stage in its journey, and I look forward to working alongside the talented leadership team and contribute to its continued success."

Miller brings more than 20 years of executive leadership, finance, franchising, and board experience. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer and President, and earlier as Chief Financial Officer, of AutoNation, one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S., and held senior financial roles at West Marine and JM Family Enterprises. Miller currently serves on the boards of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL), and Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), where she chairs the audit committee. Throughout her career, Miller has been recognized for driving strategic growth and transformation across leading consumer brands and multi-unit operations, including franchise oversight and strategic alliances.

Miller said: "It's an honor to be appointed to Jersey Mike's Board of Directors. The team, leadership, and franchise network have created tremendous momentum, and I'm eager to help the Company through its next chapter of growth."

With over 3,000 locations and a growing footprint both domestically and internationally, Jersey Mike's is experiencing remarkable growth. Its strong brand and commitment to local communities continue to solidify its position as a leader in the restaurant sector.

Nigel Travis, Lead Director of Jersey Mike's Board of Directors and former Chairman and CEO of Dunkin' Brands, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Fran and Cheryl to the Board. Fran is a standout leader with valuable experience in global brand leadership, and Cheryl brings deep financial and operational expertise in driving high-impact growth. Their perspectives will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand Jersey Mike's."

About Jersey Mike's

Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #2 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp's 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands.

Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike's mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in communities across the country. Jersey Mike's has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

