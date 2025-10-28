MilkShake Factory Opens First Connecticut Location in Stamford on Saturday, November 1

October 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // Stamford, CT – MilkShake Factory will make its Connecticut debut in Stamford on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The new shop brings MilkShake Factory’s shakes, sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and housemade chocolates to Fairfield County.

To celebrate, the Stamford store will host a grand opening event from 12 PM to 4 PM featuring music, giveaways, and a special buy-one-get-one-free offer on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups. The first 100 guests will receive free MilkShake Factory T-shirts, and the first customer in line will take home a special prize basket.

“Stamford is the perfect place for MilkShake Factory because families, students, and neighbors are out and about every day, and there has been a real gap for premium ice cream and handcrafted chocolates,” said Norissa Weston, general manager of MilkShake Factory Stamford. “High Ridge Center is a vibrant hub with a great mix of tenants, and we’re ready to be everyone’s new go-to spot for a sweet treat, an after-dinner shake, or a box of chocolates to share.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu features indulgent milkshake favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, along with handcrafted sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and a rotating selection of housemade chocolate treats. Guests can also look forward to seasonal limited-time offerings debuting this holiday season. Every item is made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using the Edwards family’s exclusive recipe.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences.

SOURCE MilkShake Factory®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.