Pet Supplies Plus & Wag N’ Wash Recycle More Than 100,000 Pounds of Pet Product Packaging in Second Year of TerraCycle® Partnership

October 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // LIVONIA, Mich. – Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash have collectively recycled more than 100,000 pounds of pet food, treat, and litter packaging, surpassing their goal of recycling 50 tons of items by the program’s two-year anniversary.

This achievement is part of an annual partnership with TerraCycle®, an international recycling company, aimed at keeping pet packaging waste out of landfills and giving used materials a new life. Together, the brands demonstrate a shared commitment to advancing solutions for hard-to-recycle materials.

Since its launch in October 2023, the Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash Free Recycling Program has become a regular part of many neighbors’ shopping routines. The program allows shoppers to bring in empty bags from any brand of pet food, treats or litter, as well as delivery bags from online orders, and drop them in collection bins located inside participating stores. From there, TerraCycle cleans, shreds and processes the packaging into raw materials used to create new products.

Impact of The Program

Since the program’s launch, more than 50 tons of packaging have been diverted from landfills.

Collectively, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash collected over 3.2 million units of packaging since the initiative’s inception two years ago.

Most pet food packaging is made from non-recyclable or hard-to-recycle materials, resulting in more than 90% being thrown away and ending up in landfills or oceans.

The program offers pet parents a free, convenient way to recycle, helping reduce waste while supporting a circular economy.

“Our neighbors have shown us that they want easy, practical ways to make a difference,” said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash. “When we launched this program with TerraCycle two years ago, our hope was to make recycling part of the everyday shopping experience. Seeing more than 50 tons of packaging being given a new life shows the real power of small actions adding up, and we’re only getting started.”

“This program proves that industry change happens when companies and customers work together,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “By making recycling simple and accessible, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash have built a model that other industries can learn from. Every bag collected is one less piece of waste in our oceans or landfills, and that’s an achievement worth celebrating.”

