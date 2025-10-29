Central Bark® Reports 15% Q3 Systemwide Growth as Franchise Network Achieves Record-Breaking Performance

Seventeen locations hit all-time highs as demand for premium pet care and franchise brands gains nationally

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Central Bark®, the leading whole dog care franchise, continued its strong 2025 trajectory with double-digit systemwide sales of 15% in the third quarter. Same-store sales also rose by 11% compared with Q3 of last year, highlighting customer demand and operational excellence across the company's rapidly expanding national footprint.

The thirteen-week period was marked by record-setting achievements across the franchise system. Seventeen of Central Bark's 43 locations reported their highest monthly sales ever, spanning stores that have been operating for just a few months to those that have been serving their communities for more than 20 years. This broad-based success underscores the effectiveness and scalability of Central Bark's model in markets of varying maturity and size.

"Our franchisees continue to exceed the industry standard for exceptional service and care," said Central Bark CEO Bob Crawford. "This consistent performance across our footprint proves the strength and sustainability of our model in both established and new-entry markets. We are building a brand that enriches the lives of franchise owners, team members and pet families."

Central Bark attributes its momentum to a strategic blend of digital marketing innovation, operational support, and community engagement. The company's emphasis on safety and staff training continues to strengthen customer loyalty.

Additionally, many Central Bark locations hosted or sponsored local events throughout the quarter to strengthen community ties. One standout example was a "Movie Night" held by the Franklin and New Berlin, Wis., locations, where dogs and their pet parents gathered outdoors to enjoy a dog-focused film, complete with treats for humans and dogs.

"Our success is rooted in relationships—between franchisees and their communities, between dogs and their families," Crawford added. "That's what differentiates Central Bark in an increasingly competitive industry."

With the $152 billion U.S.A. pet industry continuing to expand, Central Bark is well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand for premium, full-service dog care. The company plans to open additional locations in key growth markets in early 2026 while continuing to invest in franchise support and customer experience innovation.

For more information on Central Bark, visit https://www.centralbarkusa.com/. Franchising opportunities can be found at https://centralbarkfranchising.com/.

About Central Bark

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to over 43 locations across 16 states. The company hosts over two million dog visits annually. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising.com or call 866-799-2275.

SOURCE Central Bark

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.