Jason Zander of the Zander Group Named CARSTAR’s 2025 Franchisee of the Year

October 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC – At the Ascend 2025 Conference, CARSTAR proudly recognized Jason Zander, owner of the Zander Group, as CARSTAR’s 2025 Franchisee of the Year. This top honor celebrates outstanding leadership, operational excellence, and meaningful contributions to both the CARSTAR network and the communities it serves.

Since joining CARSTAR in 2017, Jason has become a driving force in the collision repair industry, building a network of 12 high performing locations across North Carolina, with two more currently in development. His success is rooted in strategic growth, disciplined operations, and a deep commitment to delivering quality service at scale.

Jason’s leadership extends far beyond the business. He is a dedicated supporter of NABC Recycled Rides and other charitable initiatives, working to make a positive impact in the lives of those around him, demonstrating that true success is measured by more than just performance metrics.

“This recognition is an incredible honor—and a reflection of the amazing team I have behind me,” said Jason Zander, owner of the Zander Group. “With the team consisting of Dan Lantier, President of Operations, Bobby Clifton, SVP of Operations, and Wes Shaefer, VP of Human and Employee Relations – we’ve grown by staying focused on doing the right things: investing in our people, delivering top-tier repairs, and giving back to our community. I’m proud to represent CARSTAR and what the brand stands for.”

“Jason Zander exemplifies everything we look for in a Franchisee of the Year,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “His relentless drive, business acumen, and heart for service have made a lasting impact—not just in his market, but across the entire CARSTAR family. He’s a true leader in every sense.”

Please join us in congratulating Jason Zander and the Zander Group on being named CARSTAR’s 2025 Franchisee of the Year!

SOURCE CARSTAR

