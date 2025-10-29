The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Brand Enters the Coachella Valley with Latest Bermuda Dunes Affiliation

October 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. – JM Desert Real Estate is the latest firm to affiliate with the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand.

The firm, now doing business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate JM Desert Collective, has developed a strong reputation locally for its ability to assist in traditional residential real estate, with a particular focus on assisting first-time home buyers and buyers looking for a second, seasonal property in the Coachella Valley. The firm is also able to assist with lot and land deals and can now further prioritize addressing client needs with personalized solutions thanks to this affiliation.

At the helm of the brokerage is Managing Broker and Owner Juan M. Martinez, a 19-year real estate veteran who has led the business since its establishment in 2012. Martinez’s real estate journey came from humble beginnings, as he first started working as an assistant to a broker in 2003, while balancing a second job after hours to support himself. Martinez continued to display his work ethic and commitment to improving his skills; eventually he took on a leadership role that prepared him to found his own business. Since then, Martinez has helped hundreds of homeowners in the Coachella Valley.

Martinez now has expansion in his sights, which is what led him to affiliate with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand. With access to the national brand’s enhanced technology stack and centralized productivity platform, Martinez hopes to create more time for himself to focus on his duties as a broker, instead of spreading himself thin with handling learning and mentoring, on top of his at-home responsibilities as a father. With this increased bandwidth, Martinez can better prioritize scalability and opening new offices throughout the rest of the Coachella Valley and beyond into Riverside County.

SOURCE Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.