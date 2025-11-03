Badass Fall Bonus: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Drops Its Limited-Time “Tidal Wave” Lineup

Badass fall bonus features fan-favorite Dirty Pumpkin Chai alongside new lava-topped creation

Available October 28 – December 1, 2025, at participating U.S. locations

Cozy meets bold in this short-run flavor wave that crashes into fall

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Following the announcement of its "Maple, Spice & Everything Nice Badass" fall LTO lineup, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii surprises fans with another bold burst of flavor - introducing its “Tidal Wave” collection: a bonus short-run seasonal lineup that delivers the cozy comfort of fall with an unexpected, badass twist.

Cold foam is having a moment, and Bad Ass Coffee is riding the wave. Pumpkin continues to reign as a seasonal favorite, but layered textures like lava cold foam are giving fall drinks a whole new edge.

Badass Fall Bonus

Available October 28 through December 1 at participating U.S. locations while supplies last, the lineup includes:

Dirty Pumpkin Chai : Back by popular demand, this bold blend combines spiced chai, creamy pumpkin, and a shot of espresso for a drink that’s cozy, energizing, and anything but basic. Served hot or iced. Medium drinks are priced at $6.95.

: Back by popular demand, this bold blend combines spiced chai, creamy pumpkin, and a shot of espresso for a drink that’s cozy, energizing, and anything but basic. Served hot or iced. Medium drinks are priced at $6.95. Iced Dirty Pumpkin Chai Lava: A bold new twist on the classic Dirty Pumpkin Chai. This decadent version is topped with rich, velvety cold foam and finished with a dusting of cinnamon, adding a smooth, foamy texture that takes this seasonal favorite to the next level. Medium drinks are priced at $6.95.

“Dropping a Tidal Wave lineup mid-season is both a flavor move and a strategic one,” said Iain Douglas, Chief Brand Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "It keeps the menu fresh, gives fans something new to crave, and ensures our guests have a chance to continue fulfilling their pumpkin craving, the badass way.”

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download the mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffee with the world. With nearly 40-US franchise locations open today, an additional 14 additional stores open by the end of 2025, and another 63 shops in various stages of development, the brand is expanding rapidly by serving a wide variety of drinks, food, and merchandise while staying true to its roots in Hawaiian culture. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and follow on social media @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

