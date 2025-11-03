Habit Burger & Grill Celebrates the Season with the Return of the Patty Melt and Two Delicious Holiday Treats

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. — Habit Burger & Grill is kicking off the holiday season with the return of a fan favorite and a few festive surprises. Beginning November 5, guests can celebrate A Very Habit Holiday with the comeback of the beloved Patty Melt, plus two all-new menu items that are here to make spirits bright: Cheesy Cauliflower Tots and a Peppermint Bark Shake. Available through the holiday season while supplies last.

Back by popular demand, the Patty Melt has earned a cult following among Habit fans for good reason. It features caramelized onions, melted American and White American cheeses[KK1] , tangy Thousand Island dressing, and two juicy chargrilled beef patties layered between crispy toasted rye bread. Warm, savory, and perfectly nostalgic, the Patty Melt is the ultimate comfort food for the holiday season.

Joining the celebration are two new limited-time menu items:

Cheesy Cauliflower Tots: Golden, crispy cauliflower and white cheddar cheese tots, perfectly seasoned and served with a side of housemade ranch.

Peppermint Bark Shake: Creamy vanilla soft serve, handspun with crushed peppermint and chocolate flakes for a sweet taste of the holidays.

“Our fans have been asking for the Patty Melt nonstop, and I love that kind of passion,” said Chef Jason Triail. “It’s got all the cozy, craveable flavors you want this time of year. Add in the new tots and shake, and it’s basically a holiday party on your plate.”

Make it A Very Habit Holiday starting November 5 at participating Habit locations.

SOURCE Habit Burger & Grill

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.