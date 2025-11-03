Your Favorite Bite-Sized Snack Just Got Bigger: Pretzelmaker Launches Big Box of Bites

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Pretzelmaker is delivering big for its fans, with the launch of its Big Box of Bites. Starting today, Nov. 1, guests can enjoy the all-new shareable box, available both in-store and for delivery.

The new Big Box of Bites is an instant party starter, packed with plenty of fresh, bite-sized Pretzel Bites and six sauces to dip and dunk in. Offering double the amount of bites—100% more than the fan-favorite Box of Bites—this shareable option is made to satisfy every craving. From savory sauces like Pizza Sauce and Cheddar Cheese to sweet favorites like Vanilla Glaze and Caramel Sauce, every bite hits the spot, especially when paired with the brand’s all-natural lemonade. Guests can also level up their snack game with the Go Big Combo, available now through Dec. 31, featuring Large Pretzel Bites, two sauces, and a Large Soft Drink.

"We continue to see a growing demand for larger, portable Pretzel Bites offerings from our fans, especially through delivery, a rapidly growing channel for the brand,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing at Pretzelmaker. “The new release of our Big Box of Bites doubles the size of our original fan-favorite, making it easier than ever to feed the whole crew and share the Pretzelmaker love!”

SOURCE FAT Brands

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.