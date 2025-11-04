Golden Corral® Makes the Holidays Easy with Holiday Buffet, Holiday Meals To Go, and Limited-Time Specials

America’s leading buffet adds new Peel & Eat Shrimp for the holidays, introduces three caramel-flavored apple beverages, opens Thanksgiving meal pre-orders (including a new $10 Early Bird offer for Rewards Members), and launches its Buy $50, Get $10 gift card bonus promotion

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, N.C. — Golden Corral is ushering in the holiday season with the return of its fan-favorite Holiday Buffet, back and better than ever, featuring brand-NEW Peel & Eat Shrimp, Baked Squash Casserole, and Flan alongside hand-carved proteins, classic sides, and fresh desserts that capture the warmth of the most wonderful time of the year. The Holiday Buffet also includes the following:

Carved Entrées : Roasted Turkey, Holiday Glazed Ham, and Pork Roast, each hand-carved for an extra touch of indulgence.

: Roasted Turkey, Holiday Glazed Ham, and Pork Roast, each hand-carved for an extra touch of indulgence. Traditional Sides : Ranging from Sweet Potato Casserole, Mashed Potatoes, Homestyle Stuffing, Macaroni & Cheese, and famous Yeast Rolls to Cranberry Sauce and Gravy.

: Ranging from Sweet Potato Casserole, Mashed Potatoes, Homestyle Stuffing, Macaroni & Cheese, and famous Yeast Rolls to Cranberry Sauce and Gravy. Desserts: Quintessential offerings like Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, and more.

“Our Holiday Buffet is created to give guests a stress-free way to enjoy celebrations with family and friends gathered for a delicious meal,” said Lance Trenary, President & CEO of Golden Corral Corporation. “We aim to provide festive, craveable choices at an unbeatable value. Whether sharing time around the table at our restaurants or at home, our focus is on ensuring the kind of experience people return for year after year.”

Guests can enjoy the Holiday Buffet weekdays after 4 p.m. Weekend hours, item availability, and prices may vary.

Alongside the buffet, Golden Corral is introducing three new seasonal holiday beverages for a limited time: Caramel Apple Tea, Caramel Apple Lemonade, and a specialty Caramel Apple Hot Coffee with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle, offering cozy flavors to complement the menu.

For those celebrating at home, Golden Corral’s Holiday Meals To Go make it simple to enjoy a savory feast without the hassle of cooking. Each meal serves six to eight people, and includes a choice of Roasted Turkey, Glazed Ham, or Bone-In Pork Roast, paired with a full array of traditional sides, a dozen yeast rolls with honey butter, and a whole pie. Holiday Meals To Go are available now for pre-order, and guests can select either a hot, ready-to-serve or cold, ready-to-cook option to meet their needs. Through Nov. 16, 2025, Golden Corral Rewards Members can enjoy a new $10 off “Early Bird” Deal on Holiday Meals To Go. All orders must be placed 72 hours in advance. The last day to order Thanksgiving meals is Nov. 24, and the last day for Christmas Eve pickup is Dec. 21.

Golden Corral is making this holiday season even tastier for guests with its annual gift card promotion. Now through Jan. 4, 2026, guests who purchase $50 in Golden Corral gift cards in-restaurant or through the Golden Corral website or mobile app will also receive a free $10 Bonus Card. Gift cards purchased through third-party retailers are not eligible. Gift cards are the perfect way to spread holiday cheer with good food, family, friends, and loved ones this holiday season. Whether you're treating someone to a great meal or planning ahead for your next visit, this offer adds extra value thanks to the bonus card. Gift cards are available for purchase at all Golden Corral locations and GoldenCorral.com.

All Golden Corral restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours in select markets. Guests can visit the Golden Corral website to place their Thanksgiving and Christmas meal orders and check for local holiday hours. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours vary by location. Hours can be found on GoldenCorral.com.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. Golden Corral restaurants are 99% locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In recent years, Golden Corral has been recognized among the nation’s top 50 “Most Loved Brands” by Yelp (2023) and honored by Newsweek for “America’s Best Customer Service 2024.” Most recently, Golden Corral was named Newsweek’s #1 “Best Buffet Chain in America” for 2025. The brand has also earned multiple workplace awards in recognition of its deep-rooted culture. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and have more recently partnered with Project Healing Waters, an organization that helps active military service personnel and Veterans in need through a dedicated, developed curriculum of fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and fly rod building. Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit GoldenCorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

