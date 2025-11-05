Golden Corral Names Dan Doulen as Senior Director of Franchise Business Development

Veteran Food Industry Executive Joins Golden Corral as the Iconic Buffet Brand Accelerates Franchise Growth

November 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, N.C. – Golden Corral, the nation’s largest buffet chain known for its high-value, family-friendly dining experience, has announced Dan Doulen, CFE, as its new Senior Director of Franchise Business Development. In this role, Doulen will support the brand’s continued momentum and will play a key role in shaping franchise development strategies and driving business growth initiatives both domestically and internationally.

An industry veteran, Doulen brings more than 30 years of experience in the food industry, including 18 years in franchise development experience. He most recently led domestic and international growth at Wings and Rings, where he supported franchise site selection and market development for the core brand. He also contributed to the development and launch of Noble Chicken, a fast-casual concept.

“I’m thrilled to join Golden Corral, an iconic brand with a remarkable national footprint and a strong reputation for quality, value, and variety,” said Doulen. “The way Golden Corral evolved its business by working collaboratively with franchisees, maintaining a focus on quality menu offerings and elevating the guest experience really inspired me. I look forward to supporting both existing and new franchisees as we continue to grow.”

Doulen’s experience includes developing franchise processes, creating franchise disclosure documents, and negotiating international deals. He began his career in the food industry at age 15, working in his family’s grocery store in Connersville, Indiana, giving him a lifelong understanding of food, operations, and customer experience.

“I have great confidence that Dan will build on our momentum to accelerate growth,” said Dave Conklin, Chief Development Officer of Golden Corral. “He has a wealth of talent and knowledge and has already integrated himself into the Golden Corral family.”

Founded in 1973, Golden Corral has grown to become the largest buffet chain in the U.S., known for its extensive menu and welcoming atmosphere. The brand remains committed to delivering exceptional value, variety, and quality while supporting franchise partners across the country.

For more information about Golden Corral and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.goldencorral.com/franchise/.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In 2023, Golden Corral was recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 “Most Loved Brands” by Yelp. They were also recognized for valuing their customers and providing excellent customer service by Newsweek, “America’s Best Customer Service 2024.” In addition, Golden Corral has received multiple workplace awards in recognition of their deep-rooted culture. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and have more recently partnered with Project Healing Waters, an organization that helps active military service personnel and Veterans in need through a dedicated, developed curriculum of fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and fly rod building. Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

SOURCE Golden Corral

###

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Wood

(630) 294-6875

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.