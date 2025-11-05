The CENTURY 21 Brand Announces Its Latest Affiliation in South Georgia

November 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Century 21 Real Estate LLC is fortifying its brand’s presence in South Georgia with the affiliation of The Avenues Real Estate Partners in Thomasville.

Founded in 2018, the full-service Thomasville brokerage is led by Sarah and Scottie Thompson, a husband-and-wife duo of Georgia natives with over 40 years of combined real estate experience. Sarah, the firm’s managing broker, joined the industry in 1999 following her earlier career in a corporate marketing role. She spent her first 14 years in the industry working as a sales associate before obtaining her broker’s license in 2013. Scottie, who works at the family firm as an agent, joined his wife in the industry 19 years ago and has leveraged his native Thomasville expertise to build a thorough portfolio of local connections. Both Sarah and Scottie have also held leadership positions on the Thomasville Area Board of REALTORS®, where both sat as President, Vice President, and local Director, and where Scottie currently serves as State Director.

Under the Thompsons’ leadership, the firm has grown to nearly 20 talented sales associates, each with their own hyperlocal industry experience, who are able to help residents from Lowndes County, Georgia, to Wakulla County, Florida, with any real estate needs ranging from first-time home buyer assistance to personalized service for investors and developers.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Avenues Real Estate Partners, Sarah, Scottie, and their independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning, and coaching.

“Our mission is to provide personalized professional service to our clients and community,” said Sarah. “Now, as part of the CENTURY 21® network, we can leverage not only our extensive experience and local knowledge, but we can also leverage an internationally recognized brand and the most up-to-date real estate systems and services to help our clients and agents alike achieve their real estate goals.”

Sarah, Scottie and their supporting independent agents set themselves apart by their willingness to go the extra mile and always be available for their clients. Sarah herself is always available to provide in-depth assistance or offer simple clarification to anyone inquiring about the firm’s service area. Now with the streamlined services offered by the CENTURY 21® brand, she and her agents will have even more bandwidth to spend time with those who come to them for help.

“Buying or selling real estate is often the biggest investment that anyone will ever make in their life,” said Sarah. “I believe we have a responsibility to protect clients as they navigate that process and to make ourselves visible through our work in the community. Real estate isn’t just a nine-to-five when you have people relying on you, and we take that responsibility to heart.”

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Avenues Real Estate Partners

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.