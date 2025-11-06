Eggs Up Grill Now Open in South Austin, Bringing a Fresh Take on Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

November 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, TEXAS – Eggs Up Grill is now open in Austin, Texas.

The new South Austin restaurant is owned and operated by Omar Thompson, a retired U.S. Air Force captain and support commander, and Dr. Megan Hood, an emergency room physician with more than 20 years of experience. Longtime friends and community advocates, the pair were inspired to bring Eggs Up Grill to Austin as a place where neighbors can gather over great food and genuine hospitality.

“After serving my country for two decades, I wanted to continue serving others, just in a different way,” said Thompson. “Megan and I saw Eggs Up Grill as the perfect opportunity to create a daytime cafe where people can connect, recharge and feel right at home.”

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the cafe offers a full menu of breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites, including made-to-order omelets, pancakes, and breakfast sandwiches, as well as burgers, wraps, and salads. Guests can enjoy dine-in service or place orders online for pickup or catering.

A grand opening celebration for Eggs Up Grill South Austin will be announced at a later date, with plans to welcome neighbors, community leaders, and media for an official ribbon-cutting and family-friendly festivities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Omar and Megan to the Eggs Up Grill family,” said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. “Their shared dedication to service and community perfectly reflects what our brand stands for, and we’re excited to see them introduce our daytime cafe experience to the Austin market.”

