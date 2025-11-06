PrimoHoagies Brings Taste of Philly and Free Hoagies To Charlotte, NC With Grand Opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 06, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- PrimoHoagies is bringing its Italian sandwiches to the Charlotte community. For more than 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving premium Thumann’s meats and cheeses—sliced fresh, piled high, and served on signature seeded bread baked daily.

The grand opening of its newest location in Charlotte, NC is set for November 13th at 10:00 a.m. The store is owned by local residents Ashok Rao and Sahana Kaniyur. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.

“We were intrigued by the USA Today award of Best Sandwich Shop for 2023, 2024, and 2025, so we decided to try the hoagie and loved it,” said franchisee Ashok Rao. “It feels great to own something that everyone really loves.”

To celebrate Charlotte’s new favorite hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on Thursday, November 13th, a free Primo Size Hoagie. After that, enjoy $10 Primo Size Hoagies Thursday–Sunday for the rest of Grand Opening weekend for customers who enroll in the PrimoPerks Rewards Program.

The new store is expected to employ about 15 team members, with dine-in seating, takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location will be open 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Opening Weekend Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies’ complimentary Rewards Program.

