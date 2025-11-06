School of Rock ignites a new era of music and creativity in the Cape Winelands

November 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // Stellenbosch - South Africa’s live music revolution continues with the arrival of the music education brand, School of Rock, in Stellenbosch.

School of Rock Devonbosch opens on Monday, 6 January 2026, with a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, 17 January.

“In a world increasingly dominated by automated music, School of Rock stands for authenticity, creativity and live performance,” said Leigh Spaun, Marketing Director of School of Rock South Africa. “We are igniting a movement that creates real musicians and puts them on real stages, showing that the power of live music always comes from the heart.”

Situated in one of South Africa’s most forward-thinking mixed-use developments, School of Rock Devonbosch will enrich the community through creativity, youth development and cultural engagement. “We are thrilled to be part of this visionary Winelands precinct,” said Spaun. “Devonbosch brings together businesses, homes and lifestyle experiences - and School of Rock will add the perfect harmony to this incredible place.” The school will serve families from Stellenbosch, Paarl, Somerset West and the Northern Suburbs, contributing to the local economy and establishing Devonbosch as a cultural heartbeat of the Winelands.

“School of Rock Claremont has been a game changer for my family,” said Peter Stolwerk, parent and student. “The coaches don’t just teach notes; they inspire passion. Seeing my children grow as musicians, while discovering my own love for drumming, has been something very special for all of us.”

To celebrate the launch, School of Rock Devonbosch is running a pre-enrolment competition. Students who enrol before 17 January 2026 will automatically be entered into a draw to win one of ten 12-month memberships valued at R25 000. In addition, students enrolling before 30 January will receive 10% off lesson and group programme fees for the first three months.

