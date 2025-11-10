CARSTAR Ma's Auto Body Burlingame and CARSTAR Ma's Auto Body San Mateo Earn VinFast Certification

November 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC – CARSTAR is proud to announce that CARSTAR Ma's Auto Body Burlingame and CARSTAR Ma's Auto Body San Mateo, owned by Kevin Ma, have become the first two CARSTAR locations to earn VinFast certification.

VinFast is known for its EV engineering and commitment to sustainability.

“We are thrilled to be the first CARSTAR locations in the network to achieve a VinFast certification,” said Kevin Ma, owner, CARSTAR Ma's Auto Body. “This achievement reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of EV repair technology and providing our customers with the highest level of service and quality.”

“CARSTAR continues to lead the industry in OEM-certified collision repair, and the VinFast certification demonstrates our commitment to innovation and supporting the growing electric vehicle market,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Kevin Ma and his team exemplify the expertise and customer focus that make our network a trusted choice for drivers.”

