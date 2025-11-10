Cruise Planners Franchise Named a 2025 Top 100 Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review

November 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // Coral Springs, Fla.— Cruise Planners has once again been recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the Top 100 Franchises for Veterans in 2025. The annual list honors franchise brands that provide outstanding opportunities and support for military veterans transitioning into business ownership.

Cruise Planners offers active-duty service members, veterans, and their families a proven pathway to entrepreneurship through a flexible, work from anywhere model that’s both affordable and scalable. With industry-leading technology, comprehensive training, and continuous business support, Cruise Planners empowers veterans to channel their leadership, discipline, and service-driven mindset into successful travel businesses.

“More veterans are turning to franchising as a path to independence,” said Eric Stites, Founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Cruise Planners continues to shine, with veterans consistently reporting high satisfaction driven by strong training, innovative tools, and a supportive community.”

Franchise Business Review is the only independent research firm that analyzes franchisee satisfaction based entirely on actual owner feedback. To determine the 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans, the firm surveyed over 2,500 franchise owners across 385 brands, focusing on satisfaction in areas such as leadership, training, financial opportunity, and overall experience. Cruise Planners’ high ratings reflect its ongoing commitment to helping veterans thrive as independent business owners.

“This recognition is especially meaningful as we celebrate Veterans Day and pay tribute to the men and women who have served our nation,” said Michelle Fee, Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. “Veterans make incredible business owners because they know what it means to lead, to serve, and to adapt—skills that translate beautifully into entrepreneurship. As travel advisors, they’re helping clients navigate the world, plan meaningful experiences, and build connections—something that comes naturally to those who have dedicated their lives to service. We’re proud to stand beside them with the systems, mentorship, and community that help them succeed.”

SOURCE Cruise Planners

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.