IFA Heralds Bipartisan Vote in U.S. Senate to End Government Shutdown, Urges Swift Passage by the U.S. House

Small businesses need certainty to operate, and for the last 40 days, essential services to current and prospective franchise owners and their employees have been slowed, especially through Small Business Administration loans

November 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // WASHINGTON, D.C. – The International Franchise Association (IFA) today praised the bipartisan vote by the U.S. Senate in support of legislation that would end the federal government shutdown.

“The franchise community relies on certainty and stability, and it has been hurt by the government shutdown over the past 40 days,” said Matt Haller, IFA President and CEO. “We are pleased to see that senators voted to reopen the government and that the congressional logjam may soon break. Franchise owners and workers alike have paid the shutdown price, through delays in essential access to capital, federal contract business, and consumer uncertainty. Yesterday’s bipartisan vote in the U.S. Senate is an encouraging sign that the federal government may soon reopen and lawmakers can get back to business – and hopefully, move forward with the American Franchise Act, which would usher in a new wave of Main Street growth and prosperity.”

Yesterday’s 60-40 vote toward ending the shutdown came hours after an agreement to fund multiple agencies and programs for the full fiscal year, and all others until Jan. 30, 2026.

Approximately twenty percent of all Small Business Administration (SBA) loans go to franchises, with more than $15 million in SBA lending flowing to franchise businesses every day. During the government shutdown, access to this essential source of capital has been unavailable, and access to financing delayed for an undetermined amount of time. Additionally, franchise businesses have faced delays or suspensions of federal inspections, permits, and regulatory approvals, interruptions in other essential services, and an overall reduction in consumer demand.

