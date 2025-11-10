Unleashed Brands Signs Lease for New 50,000-Square-Foot Headquarters in Las Colinas, Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Unleashed Brands, the leading youth enrichment platform company, announced today that it has signed a lease for a new 50,000-square-foot headquarters located at 600 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX. The new office will serve as the future home base for the Unleashed Brands platform, which includes Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym,SylvanLearning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School.

The new headquarters will accommodate nearly 300 employees and position the company for continued growth over the next decade. The space is designed to reflect the company's mission of helping kids learn, play, and grow — featuring a state-of-the-art training center to support franchise owners and teams across the multi-brand platform. The space will also allow for expansion through future acquisitions in the youth enrichment space, further strengthening the company's position as the leading platform for kids' enrichment and development.

"Our growth over the last several years has been incredible, and this move represents the next evolution of Unleashed Brands," said Michael Browning, Jr. Founder & CEO of Unleashed Brands. "We're creating a headquarters that not only supports the needs of our growing platform but also provides a collaborative, inspiring environment for our employees and franchisees. Las Colinas gives us the perfect centralized location to attract talent across Dallas-Fort Worth, host brand training with easy access to DFW Airport, and continue scaling for years to come."

Unleashed Brands plans to relocate from its current Bedford, Texas office to the new Las Colinas location at the end of 2026.

The relocation also supports "Project Compass," the company's Return-to-Office strategy, designed to bring Unleashed Brands' culture and energy back together under one roof. The organization has begun transitioning most of its remote roles to the Dallas–Fort Worth area, encouraging in-person collaboration, faster decision-making, and stronger cross-functional teamwork.

"Bringing our team together in one location will make us a more agile, more connected, and more collaborative team," said Josh Wall, Chief Operating Officer of Unleashed Brands. "This move is about creating a space that enhances how we operate, strengthens how we serve franchisees, and positions us to execute at the pace our growth requires."

Unleashed Brands continues to expand its portfolio and presence nationwide, with franchise growth across all brands and an increasing investment in technology, people, and resources that help franchisees succeed.

To learn more about Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park,The Little Gym,SylvanLearning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

