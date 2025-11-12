Cicis® Pizza Expands North Carolina Footprint with New Signed Agreement in Sanford

Apex Local to Bring the Family-Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Buffet to Lee County

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // Sanford, N.C. – Cicis Pizza, the renowned brand recognized for its all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, announced today a new signed agreement for a single-unit location in Sanford, North Carolina, marking the brand’s 14th location in the state. Located at 814 Spring, Sanford, NC 27330, the new restaurant will be owned and operated by Sapana Patel, an experienced multi-unit franchise owner, alongside her business partners Prince Patel and Siva Rao Ramireddy.

New to the Cicis brand, Patel and her partners are opening their first location in Sanford but have already set their sights on a second as part of their long-term business vision. Inspired by her son’s love for Cicis’ famous cinnamon rolls and her own appreciation for the restaurant’s value, variety, and welcoming atmosphere, Patel wanted to bring that same experience to her own community. After visiting several Cicis locations in Texas and learning more about the brand’s franchise opportunities, Patel and her partners knew the timing was right to join the Cicis family.

“Cicis has always been a place that brings families together, and that’s what drew me in,” said Patel. “I’m confident the Sanford community will connect with the same family-friendly, affordable experience that makes Cicis so special. We can’t wait to welcome families in and share great food and fun with them.”

Patel and her team plan to make the Sanford restaurant a go-to, family-oriented destination connecting Garner, Raleigh, Holly Springs, Apex and Clayton. With strong local school systems and active youth sport programs, she plans to make Cicis a community hub for birthday parties, fundraisers and team celebrations, all while upholding the brand’s commitment to cleanliness, hospitality and value.

"After learning more about Sapana’s background and her enthusiasm for the brand, it was clear she would make an excellent addition to the Cicis family," said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis Pizza. "Her dedication to providing a clean, welcoming, and family-oriented environment will make this location a great success. We are thrilled to welcome Sapana and her partners to Cicis and look forward to their opening in Sanford."

About Cicis® Pizza

Founded in 1983, Coppell, Texas-based Cicis invented the Endless Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With nearly 300 restaurants in 20-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains.

