PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Announces Winner of Ninth Annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans has announced U.S. Navy Veteran Arthur Cunanan as the winner of its ninth annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway. Each year, PJ’s Coffee encourages the veteran community to take the leap into business ownership by awarding one deserving applicant a free franchise license to help remove financial barriers and open the door to entrepreneurship.

Cunanan is a Houston resident who served five years in the U.S. Navy following the events of 9/11, where he built a strong foundation of leadership, technical expertise, and resilience. As a Reactor Propulsion Division Officer, he supervised around-the-clock nuclear reactor operations and led teams of nuclear technicians through critical operational periods.

“My time in the Navy taught me to step up to the plate and learn quickly under pressure. The experience has shaped how I approach every challenge and will now guide me as I navigate the rewarding challenges of entrepreneurship,” said Cunanan. “Those same values of discipline, teamwork, and service are what drew me to PJ’s Coffee. I’m thrilled to be able to apply those skills to managing and leading my café team and make a positive impact in the community I call home.”

Cunanan plans to open his first PJ’s Coffee café in early 2026. His long-term goal is to set up strong operational systems and processes and take a more hands-on role in managing the day-to-day duties of his PJ’s Coffee location.

“Arthur’s story represents everything this program stands for: passionate service, commitment, and the drive to create opportunities for others,” said David Mesa, President of PJ’s Coffee and an eight-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran. “The leadership and focus Arthur developed in the Navy align perfectly with our values at PJ’s. We’re honored to welcome him to our franchise family and look forward to supporting him throughout each step of his onboarding process.”

