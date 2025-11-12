Proforma CEO Vera Muzzillo Named to 2025 ASI Power 50 List

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma is proud to share that Proforma CEO Vera Muzzillo has been identified as a top leader in the print and promotional products industry, earning the number seven spot on the 2025 ASI Power 50 List.

“We are thrilled to see Vera recognized once again among the most powerful voices shaping our industry,” said Doug Kordel, President and Chief Legal Officer of Proforma. “Her visionary leadership continues to inspire innovation, drive growth, and set the benchmark for excellence across every area of our business.”

Vera’s leadership sets the tone within the Proforma Network, and her strong commitment to technology, people, and culture has been central to Proforma’s growth. By prioritizing investments in cutting-edge digital platforms, fostering a collaborative and empowering work environment, and nurturing a workplace environment centered on integrity and innovation, Proforma continues to be at the forefront of print and promo.

“Vera’s guidance, Proforma’s core values, and the dedication of our Distributor Owners and Support Center Team members creates a strong foundation for sustainable growth, empowers operational efficiencies, and reinforces Proforma’s position as a leader in providing scalable, tech-driven business solutions for our entire industry,” said Brian Carothers, Chief Information Officer at Proforma.

This marks the 20th consecutive year Vera has earned a place on the ASI Power 50 list—a remarkable achievement that underscores her enduring influence and leadership excellence. The recognition comes as Proforma celebrates another year of record-setting growth, expanding its leadership team, and advancing its proprietary technology platforms.

“Vera’s strategic vision and relentless commitment to our Distributor Owners, Supplier Partners, and Support Center Team Members have been instrumental in shaping Proforma’s continued success,” said Tim Nale, Chief Brand Officer at Proforma. “There is no one more deserving of this recognition.”

