Scooter’s Coffee and Hurrdat Entertainment Team Up for the Ultimate Sip & Spill at BravoCon 2025

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. — Coffee meets conversation as Scooter’s Coffee and Hurrdat Entertainment head to BravoCon 2025, joining fans, celebrities and creators from across the Bravo universe for the ultimate celebration of pop culture and connection.

Together, the two Nebraska-based brands will bring their shared passion for people and storytelling to Las Vegas, capturing the excitement of the multi-day festival through exclusive interviews, fan encounters and fresh content recorded from Hurrdat Entertainment’s custom production suite, made possible by an exciting new collaboration with Scooter’s Coffee.

The Perfect Blend

The partnership brings together two brands rooted in authentic connection:

Scooter’s Coffee, built on relationships and community, with of promise of “Amazing Drinks, Amazing People… Amazingly Fast.”

Hurrdat Entertainment, known for creative storytelling and original podcast production that brings fans closer to their favorite personalities. At BravoCon, that shared focus comes to life in the Scooter’s Coffee Sip & Spill Studio, a dedicated recording suite where Hurrdat Entertainment will host some of Bravo’s biggest names for interviews, podcasts and social content — all designed to bring the fan experience to life beyond the convention walls.

Fans may spot familiar faces from Hurrdat Entertainment’s network alongside pop-up moments and street-side interactions capturing what Bravo fans are buzzing about in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Scooter’s Coffee Sip & Spill Studio serves as the perfect space for Bravo’s biggest personalities and fan-favorite moments to meet over caffeine and conversation, brought to life through the brand’s warm, welcoming café-inspired design.

Connecting Over Coffee and Culture

“At Scooter’s Coffee, people and relationships are at the heart of everything we do,” said Mitch Walden, vice president of marketing. “Partnering with Hurrdat Entertainment at BravoCon gives us the perfect opportunity to bring that sense of community to a national stage — connecting fans and talent through what we all love: great coffee and great conversation.”

From early-morning fan energy to late-night celebrity catch-ups, the collaboration highlights the role caffeinated beverages play in fueling meaningful moments — on and off camera.

BravoCon 2025 takes place November 13–16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

