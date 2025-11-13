Angry Chickz Set to Spice Up La Quinta with New Location This Fall

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // LA QUINTA, Calif. – The heat is officially on in La Quinta. Angry Chickz is gearing up to open its first La Quinta location. Locals can soon experience the bold heat and flavor that’s made Angry Chickz a California favorite.

At Angry Chickz, guests can customize their spice level from mild to “Angry” and dive into menu staples like the two-piece tenders and sliders, seasoned fries and mac and cheese. Each dish is crafted to deliver the signature kick that’s made the brand one of the fastest-growing names in hot chicken.

“People know what they’re getting when they walk into Angry Chickz: crispy, juicy, perfectly cooked chicken with spice that hits just right,” said David Mkhitaryan, founder and CEO of Angry Chickz. “We can’t wait to deliver the heat, heart and the same high-energy service that’s made us a fan favorite across the state since 2018.”

“From day one, our goal has been to deliver the best Nashville Hot Chicken and unmatched hospitality, period,” Mkhitaryan added. “That’s what drives every opening and every bit of our growth.”

Angry Chickz is set to open in La Quinta later this fall, serving up the same signature flavor, spice and Southern-inspired hospitality that’s ignited a loyal following from Los Angeles to Texas.

