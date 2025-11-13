Local Businesses Unite for Family Fun at CARSTAR Gulley’s Auto Body Trunk or Treat Event

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC – CARSTAR Gulley’s Auto Body proudly hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 31, in Connersville, IN. The event brought together local businesses, organizations, and the community to provide Connersville children with a memorable Halloween experience.

“Events like this highlight the power of local partnerships and community involvement,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “CARSTAR Gulley’s Auto Body is setting a great example of how businesses can give back while creating lasting memories for families.”

The event was supported by the Connersville City Council and Mayor Chad Frank, and was safely overseen by the Connersville Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff, and local volunteer fire departments.

CARSTAR Gulley’s Auto Body looks forward to continuing its tradition of community events that bring together businesses and families to celebrate in a safe, enjoyable environment.

