New Jiffy Lube Service Center Opens in Rockmart, GA, Marking 27th Location for Franchise Piedmont Lube Centers LLC in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Jiffy Lube is growing its footprint in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia with the opening of a location in Rockmart, Georgia.

The new three-bay Jiffy Lube location offers a wide range of preventive maintenance services including filters, wipers, fluid exchanges, and the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change – a comprehensive preventive maintenance to check, change, inspect, and fill essential systems and components of the vehicle. And, with every Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change, customers receive complimentary fluid top off service on vital fluids.

"For most people, their vehicle is one of their most valuable assets and they deserve a service provider they can trust," said Paul Eidbo, President of Piedmont Lube Centers. "After more than 20 years in the oil change business, we've learned that success comes from building a team that genuinely cares about its customers and their vehicles. At our new location, drivers can expect the same fast, friendly, and professional service that we're provided for over 20 years."

The Jiffy Lube Rockmart location is open Monday through Saturday from 8am-6pm. No appointments are ever necessary.

SOURCE Jiffy Lube International Inc.

###

