Proforma Launches Comprehensive On-Demand Training Platform for Distributor Owners and Team

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma is pleased to share the official launch of ProSuccess University, an on-demand training platform designed exclusively for Proforma Distributor Owners, Sales Professionals, and Support Center Team Members. This milestone marks the culmination of a multi-year initiative to provide accessible, high-quality professional education that supports growth, excellence, and long-term success.

“The newly launched platform features a library of more than 100 on-demand courses, offering education across key areas of business management, sales, customer service, and digital strategy,” said Vanessa Edwards, Vice President of Business Development at Proforma. “The flexible, self-paced format ensures that Proforma Distributor Owners and their teams can learn whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for them.”

In addition to the full course library, the platform includes recommended learning paths tailored to specific roles, including Distributor Owners, Sales Professionals, and Customer Service Representatives. Users can also create customized training paths to meet the unique needs of their teams, ensuring that every individual has access to the most relevant and impactful learning opportunities.

“Implementing on-demand training has been a game-changer for our team’s professional growth,” said Steve Flaughers, Distributor Owner of 3rd Degree Marketing. “The ease of access and flexibility of the modules means team members can learn at their own pace and on their own schedule, without disrupting daily operations. Each session offers deep, practical knowledge that directly translates into improved performance and innovation across our business.”

To further elevate professional development across the Network, Proforma has introduced a series of certification tracks within the training, including Certified eCommerce Consultant® and Certified Brand Specialist. These credentials reinforce Proforma’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of knowledge, service, and innovation.

“Continuous education is one of the most powerful ways we can strengthen the entire Proforma Network,” said Les Edwards, Support Team Manager at Proforma. “This new on-demand training platform ensures that every business owner and team member has the tools and knowledge to stay competitive, adapt to change, and continue leading our industry forward.”

